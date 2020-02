BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — Red Sox all-star outfielder Mookie Betts is changing teams for the second time in a week.

The Red Sox have also traded the 2018 American League Most Valuable Player and starting pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a reworked exchange for prospects.

The deal comes just two days before the start of spring training.

The Red Sox have not found a new manager after firing Alex Cora for his role in the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal.