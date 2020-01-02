Red Sox sign C Plawecki to 1-year deal, cut 1B/OF Travis

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a $900,000, one-year contract.

Boston also designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment to make space on the 40-man roster, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Thursday.

The 28-year-old Plawecki is a five-year big league veteran with the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians. He’s a career .218 hitter and batted .222 with three homers, 17 RBIs and a .629 OPS in 59 games with Cleveland last season.

Travis, 26, was a second-round pick by Boston in 2014. He’s struggled in brief major league stints since debuting in 2017, batting .230 with seven homers and a .659 OPS over 111 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play