Red-hot Saints take down first place Fairfield

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What a difference two weeks make. Following an 0-10 start, the rebirth of Siena Women’s Basketball marches on. The surging Saints secured their fifth straight win in a span of 12 just days – and their biggest victory yet – knocking off first-place Fairfield 69-56 at the UHY Center.

Fifth-year Selena Philoxy posted a dominant double-double with a career-high 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists in an eye-opening performance for Siena (5-10, 5-2), which led for 38:19 and by as many as 16 points in handing MAAC frontrunner Fairfield (10-6, 7-1) its first league loss. The Stags had entered play winners of seven straight, their final five of which had come by an average margin of 20.6 points.

MAAC Preseason Player of the Year and the conference’s leading scorer Lou Lopez-Senechal (20.2 points per game) scored a game-high 23 points for Fairfield, which entered play ranked 24th nationally this week in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 Poll. Reserve Janelle Brown stuffed the stat sheet, adding 14 points, six rebounds, five steals, and four assists for the Stags, who shot just 37% from the field including only 6-20 from three.

Margo Peterson contributed 16 points on the strength of five threes for Saints, which shot a season-best 11-22 from beyond the arc. Anja Knoflach added 12 points, and Rayshel Brown rounded out four double figure scorers with 10 points and a career-best seven assists for Siena who dished out a season-high 20 as a team.

The Saints came out firing in the first quarter with Peterson finding her groove early, as Siena opened a 17-4 lead and wouldn’t look back. By the end of the first, Siena maintained a 20-13 lead. The Stags continued to fight, and chipped away to a 34-31 score in favor of the Saints at the half.

The Green and Gold opened the second half on a 12-0 run as the lead quickly grew to 13 points in the first five minutes of the third. Siena grew a lead as large as 16 with 1:19 to play in the third before the Stags would make one final charge. Fairfield whittled the Siena lead down to three with 5:21 remaining, with the Saints holding a slim 54-51 lead. But Philoxy would be too much for the Stags to handle down the stretch, as she scored nine points in the final 10 minutes. The Siena defense held Fairfield to just two field goals over the final five minutes to shut the door on the MAAC frontrunners.

The Saints look to continue their winning streak starting on Thursday, Jan. 27 on the always tough Buffalo road trip. They face off first with the Niagara Purple Eagles on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.