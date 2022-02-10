Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team traded baskets with America East foe, Maine, but eventually fell short. UAlbany played well, but Maine shot over 50% from three-point range throughout the game to stay within striking distance and secure the win.



Key Stat Lines

UAlbany shot 43.1% (22-51) from the field and 25.0% (4-16) from three-point range. Maine shot 52.0% (13-22) from the field and 59.1% (13-22) from three-point range.

The Great Danes edged out the Black Bears rebounding 28-27.

Maine finished with 18 assists, UAlbany with 9.

Matt Cerruti led the way for UAlbany with 14 points, followed by Jarvis Doles and Jamel Horton with 10 apiece.

Horton (4) and Champion (2) led UAlbany in assists.

On defense, Cerruti and Newman each had a block for the Great Danes.

Horton, Hutcheson, Reddish and Neely capitalized from the line shooting 100% FT percentage.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “We were not ready to compete and take advantage of playing a college basketball game, that’s on me. I’d like to apologize to our team, I thought we had a little bit of life to us and I got an untimely technical foul which did not help us… We did not take advantage of our opportunities.”



How it Happened:

Maine opened the game scoring five before Trey Hutcheson would sink a pair of foul shots to put UAlbany on the board.

. Maine capitalized on a Great Dane turnover to regain the lead, 13-10 before completing a 9-0 run.

Luke Fizulich assisted Justin Neely for a layup to start a 9-0 UAlbany run, bringing the Great Danes within one with 8:31 left in the first half.

At the end of the first half Maine led 29-28, free-throws proving to be a big helper as UAlbany shot 72.7% (8-11) from the line.

The Great Danes started the second half like the first, with a pair of points by Hutcheson.

Cerruti sank two-straight baskets from downtown to bring the Great Danes to a 36-30 lead over the Black Bears.

Horton assisted Doles for a layup to begin a 6-0 run for the Great Danes midway through.

Maine took a 50-49 advantage with 9:38 remaining in the frame, never relinquishing the lead for the remainder of the game. The Black Bears would then go on a 19-5 run to all but put the game away with five minutes remaining.

In the second half, UAlbany shot 42.9% (12-28) from the field and 36.4% (4-11) from three. Maine shot 55.6% (15-27) from the field and 66.7% (8-12) from three.



Next: The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena this Saturday with America East leading Vermont. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.