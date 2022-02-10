Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team traded baskets with America East foe, Maine, but eventually fell short. UAlbany played well, but Maine shot over 50% from three-point range throughout the game to stay within striking distance and secure the win.
Key Stat Lines
- UAlbany shot 43.1% (22-51) from the field and 25.0% (4-16) from three-point range. Maine shot 52.0% (13-22) from the field and 59.1% (13-22) from three-point range.
- The Great Danes edged out the Black Bears rebounding 28-27.
- Maine finished with 18 assists, UAlbany with 9.
- Matt Cerruti led the way for UAlbany with 14 points, followed by Jarvis Doles and Jamel Horton with 10 apiece.
- On the rebound, Doles and Hutcheson led the Great Danes with eight and seven, respectively.
- Horton (4) and Champion (2) led UAlbany in assists.
- On defense, Cerruti and Newman each had a block for the Great Danes.
- Horton, Hutcheson, Reddish and Neely capitalized from the line shooting 100% FT percentage.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “We were not ready to compete and take advantage of playing a college basketball game, that’s on me. I’d like to apologize to our team, I thought we had a little bit of life to us and I got an untimely technical foul which did not help us… We did not take advantage of our opportunities.”
How it Happened:
- Maine opened the game scoring five before Trey Hutcheson would sink a pair of foul shots to put UAlbany on the board.
- At the first timeout of the half, UAlbany trailed by one, with three Great Danes on the board in Hutcheson (2), Chuck Champion (2), and Jamel Horton (2).
- The teams traded baskets for the lead before UAlbany tied the score at 10 with a layup by Jarvis Doles.
- Maine capitalized on a Great Dane turnover to regain the lead, 13-10 before completing a 9-0 run.
- Luke Fizulich assisted Justin Neely for a layup to start a 9-0 UAlbany run, bringing the Great Danes within one with 8:31 left in the first half.
- Outshooting UAlbany (47.1%), Maine (56.3%) extended its slight lead 25-20 late in the first half.
- After a hook shot by Paul Newman, freshman Aaron Reddish had a one handed highlight-reel slam to bring UAlbany within two.
- With under a minute remaining in the half, UAlbany made a defensive stop, paving the way for Cerruti who scored with a driving layup.
- At the end of the first half Maine led 29-28, free-throws proving to be a big helper as UAlbany shot 72.7% (8-11) from the line.
- The Great Danes started the second half like the first, with a pair of points by Hutcheson.
- Cerruti sank two-straight baskets from downtown to bring the Great Danes to a 36-30 lead over the Black Bears.
- Horton assisted Doles for a layup to begin a 6-0 run for the Great Danes midway through.
- Maine took a 50-49 advantage with 9:38 remaining in the frame, never relinquishing the lead for the remainder of the game. The Black Bears would then go on a 19-5 run to all but put the game away with five minutes remaining.
- In the second half, UAlbany shot 42.9% (12-28) from the field and 36.4% (4-11) from three. Maine shot 55.6% (15-27) from the field and 66.7% (8-12) from three.
Next: The Great Danes return to SEFCU Arena this Saturday with America East leading Vermont. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips