Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More program records came to the chopping block on Saturday afternoon, as the Siena Women’s Lacrosse program saw fifth-year Nicole McNeely break the program’s single-season points record and senior Mary Soures break the single-season goals record. All of this came in what was a one-sided 19-9 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers, as Soures and classmates Hannah Field and Jillian Risavi were honored prior to the game.



McNeely’s new record was previously 72 points from Kerry Gerety’s 2019 season, while Soures broke the record previously held by a 54 goal season from Alexis Deaken in 2018. The win was also the largest margin for the Saints this season, with the 19 goals the second most goals scored in a game.



Both sides came out flying, as the teams combined for 10 goals in the first 15 minutes of play as the Saints controlled the game with a 6-4 lead. The Saints broke things open in the second quarter, outscoring the Jaspers 7-3 en route to taking a 13-7 lead. McNeely broke her record with a goal at the 12:02 mark in the second quarter for her fifth point of the day.



Soures earned her record to open up the third quarter for her third goal of the day, as her personal four-goal run capped a 6-1 run for the Saints. Siena allowed just two goals altogether in the second half, as the Saints built their lead to ten in the fourth quarter and hung on by that margin as a goal from McNeely capped the high-powered offensive day.



McNeely finished with a team-best nine points on five goals and four assists, while Soures tossed around seven points with four goals and a season-high three assists. Freshman Grace Dobrzynski kept up her hot hands with six points on three goals and three assists. Kelsey Lane also finished with a solid line, tossing in four goals and dishing an assist. Junior Sabrina Krasner totaled five saves, allowing just the two goals in the second half.



Jillian Reiner led the way for the Jaspers with three points, all coming on assists. Reagan Mullins, Julianna Iovine, and Morgan Rodino each scored twice, with Grace Lipponer scoring one goal and an assist.



Siena was effective in front of the net, outshooting the Jaspers 35-28, with a 29-16 advantage in shots on goal. The Green and Gold forced 16 Manhattan turnovers, including holding Manhattan to just 10-for-14 on clears.



The Saints return to action on Thursday, Apr. 21 at 3 p.m. when they play host to the Niagara Purple Eagles at Hickey Field in the Siena regular season finale.