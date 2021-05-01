Records fall as Siena women’s lacrosse moves to MAAC Semifinals

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second-seeded Siena Saints women’s lacrosse team began their run for a MAAC Championship this spring with an exclamation point, as the Green and Gold set the new MAAC single game record for goals along with numerous program records in their 21-11 victory over the No. 7 Canisius Golden Griffins in the MAAC Quarterfinals on Saturday.



With the win, the Saints are now winners of seven games in a row, and are now 4-0 overall against Canisius in the MAAC Tournament in program history. Siena set numerous new team program records for a MAAC Tournament game along with the goals scored, including shots (35), shots on goal (30), draw controls (23), clear percentage (1.000), and saves (11).



Additionally, junior Mary Soures collected her 100th career point in a Siena uniform, becoming 17th all-time in program history and the fifth active member of the roster. Her feat now makes the Saints only one of two programs in the country along with Notre Dame to have five or more current 100 point club members on their roster.



Leading the way with a seven-point day was redshirt junior Kaitlyn Dowsett , as she scored three goals and dished four assists. Seniors Kerry Gerety and Nicole McNeely each put up six points apiece, with Gerety scoring three goals and three assists while McNeely scored a team-high five goals and dished one assist. Additionally, Kelsey Lane (three goals), Laura Bonomo (two goals, one assist), Soures (one goal, two assists), and Annie Brennan (three goals) each collected three points apiece. Lane’s three goals would be her first career hat trick. Sophomore Sabrina Krasner would come into the game in the second half and record four big saves while keeping the Golden Griffins scoreless.



McNeely also added a new program record in draw controls for a MAAC Tournament game, snagging 10. McNeely’s record for assists in a single MAAC game – which she recorded against Monmouth in 2019 – was matched today by Dowsett.



Canisius would be led by a pair of hat tricks from Marissa Malvaso and Katie Smolensky. Smolensky had a team-high five shots on goal, as both players also snagged one ground ball. Skylar McArthur and Miranda Malvaso each scored two goals apiece as well, as McArthur led Canisius with three draw controls. In the cage, backup goaltender Shannon Maroney collected eight saves.



The Golden Griffins would strike first in the game, scoring just short of two minutes in to take a 1-0 lead. That lead would be short lived for Canisius, as Lane ripped her first goal at the 25:09 mark to tie things up at 1-1. From there, the Saints would not look back as they ran off another new program record in any game, scoring 16 first half goals that included a big 5-0 run to take a 16-6 lead into the half. Brennan, Lane, and McNeely all had hat tricks to their name by the halfway point.



Siena wasted no time in the second half either, scoring two goals right out of the gate in the first two minutes to gain their largest lead of the day at 12. However, Canisius would make a small run of their own, scoring five goals of their own from the 21:29 mark through the 15:30 mark of the second half to cut the Siena lead to seven at 18-11. However, Krasner and the Saints would keep the Golden Griffins off the board for the duration, scoring three goals, including one from freshman Rebecca Gilhooley for the team’s 21st goal of the day. The goal was also was Gilhooley’s first collegiate goal of her career as Siena closed the door for the 21-11 win.



The Saints return to action Thursday, May 6 in the MAAC Semifinals, as the Saints square off against the No. 3 seed Monmouth Hawks at Hickey Field, with time to be determined. The Saints defeated the Hawks earlier this season by a final score of 13-12, which came at Hickey Field on Apr. 23. Siena also defeated Monmouth in the MAAC Semifinals by a final score of 16-15 in 2019.