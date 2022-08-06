SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — On the same day the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame enshrined eight inductees, the grade two stakes named after the hall headlined day three of Whitney Week.

The nine horse, Tiz the Bomb, entered as a 5-2 favorite. The race turned out to be a landslide, but not in Tiz the Bomb’s favor. Ready to Purrform was ready to perform, cruising to victory.

For trainer Brad Cox, winning the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes on induction day made the win even sweeter. “It’s a special day,” said Cox. “It’s always a special day at Saratoga, but it is a special day. Two big mares went into the hall of fame today, and you know there’s a lot of people in town… It means a lot to win here in front of a lot of people.”