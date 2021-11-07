RCS stuns Glens Falls in huge bounce back sectional semifinal win

Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena visited Glens Falls last week and the result was a beatdown.
A 42-0 drubbing by the Indians, and RCS’ reward was suiting right back up at Glens Falls for a sectional semifinal Saturday afternoon.
RCS wasn’t about to let history repeat itself. Up 21-7 in the second quarter, Xavier Bermudez made a great over the shoulder catch to set up a Frankie Broadhurst touchdown run, giving RCS a 27-7 lead.
Carson Rath and the Glens Falls offense fought right back, scoring back to back touchdowns before the half, including a great two minute drive, to get within six at the half as RCS led 27-21 at the break.
Ravena came out of the locker room showing that first half was not a fluke. Luke Misetich found Ryan Southworth for a big catch and run early in the fourth to set up another Broadhurst touchdown run that put RCS back up two scores, 35-21.
Glens Falls’ passing attack wasn’t done. Rath found a wide open Greg Frandsen down the sideline and into the endzone to get it to 35-28 Ravena, but with under two minutes to go the Ravena defense got home on Glens Falls’ final chance and forced a Bermudez interception to seal the deal.
With Ravena’s 35-28 stunner over Glens Falls, they will see Gloversville next weekend in the Class B superbowl.
