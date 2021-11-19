Ravena runs all over Peru in Class B regional win

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena has surprised everyone — except themselves — on their run to regionals.

If you see them play though, you see why they’re so confident. They had a shot at the Class B state semifinals Friday night when they faced Section VII’s Peru at CBA.

Tied at seven in the second quarter, Jason Margiasso broke free for a big catch and run to set up a Frankie Broadhurst short touchdown run to give the Indians a 13-7 lead.

Peru struck back right before the half, with Zach O’Connell hitting Keegan Smith on a short touchdown pass to take a 14-13 lead right before the half.

The RCS defense picked a big moment to step up in the third quarter. With Peru driving, the defense forced a fumble that they recovered, and on the very next play for the Ravena offense Dominick Paljusaj made a house call.

The long touchdown run broke the game open, as Ravena ran away for more than 400 yards on the ground in a 39-21 regional win.

