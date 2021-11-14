Ravena offense soars past Gloversville in Class B sectional championship

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena and Gloversville met for a rare Sunday afternoon football game to decide the Class B sectional champ after Saturday’s weather delay.

RCS couldn’t ask for a better start to this one. On their own one yard line in the first quarter, Luke Misetich dropped back and bombed away to Xavier Bermudez for a 99 yard touchdown to make it 6-0 Ravena.

On the Indians’ next possession Frankie Broadhurst took a pitch, broke a few arm tackles, juked a defender, and found a lane along the sideline to give Ravena a 12-0 first quarter lead.

The RCS offense kept the train rolling from there. Misetich off play action hit Dominick Paljusaj, who made a few defenders miss on his way to the endzone. Ravena rolled out to a 33-0 lead after three quarters on their way to a 33-14 win.

It is the Indians’ first sectional championship since 2004. They’re back at CBA on Friday for their regional game against Section VII’s Peru at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

