Ravena looks to complete incredible turnaround in sectional championship against Gloversville

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena is preparing to take on Gloversville in the Class B Superbowl after an incredible turnaround.

After losing to Glens Falls 42-0 in the final regular season game, they took down the Indians 35-28 in the semis.

Winning a section title means a lot, but Ravena head coach Gary Vanderzee didn’t know just how much it would mean to his group until the clock hit zero against Glens Falls.

“When I turned around after the final buzzer and I watched their reaction and the reaction of their parents and families in the crowd, it would mean, again, like everything,” Vanderzee said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Vanderzee said. “Not many teams get a chance to play for a championship.”

And now both Ravena and Gloversville are one win away. They kick off Saturday at 3 p.m. at CBA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19