Ravena looks to complete incredible turnaround in sectional championship against Gloversville

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ravena is preparing to take on Gloversville in the Class B Superbowl after an incredible turnaround.

After losing to Glens Falls 42-0 in the final regular season game, they took down the Indians 35-28 in the semis.

Winning a section title means a lot, but Ravena head coach Gary Vanderzee didn’t know just how much it would mean to his group until the clock hit zero against Glens Falls.

“When I turned around after the final buzzer and I watched their reaction and the reaction of their parents and families in the crowd, it would mean, again, like everything,” Vanderzee said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Vanderzee said. “Not many teams get a chance to play for a championship.”

And now both Ravena and Gloversville are one win away. They kick off Saturday at 3 p.m. at CBA.