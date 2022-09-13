RAVENA, NY (NEWS10) — The Ravena Indians took on Lansinburgh in a wash out that resulted in them advancing to 3-2 and on the season.

Early in the first half Katie McFerran went on the offensive scoring the opening goal that gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. She finished with two goals on the game. Then the rain started to come down as the first half went on, but it didn’t affect their play in the slightest.

Olivia Craft stepped up and crafted a masterful goal to extend their lead to two. Then during the second half the Indians offense found a knew mode and scored three goals to earn a 5-0 win that was capped off by a go ahead goal by Hayden Wolfe.

Ravena will travel to Catholic Central on Wednesday with game time set for 7 p.m.