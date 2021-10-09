Rampado stops 30 shots in RPI women’s hockey win over Union

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Junior Amanda Rampado stopped all 30 shots she faced and four different student-athletes scored as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s hockey team defeated Union College 4-0 in the ECAC Hockey opener for both squads. The two teams face one another on Saturday afternoon in Troy (3pm).

Rampado was outstanding throughout in leading the Engineers to their first win of the season (1-4-0; 1-0-0 ECAC Hockey) with 14 saves in the first period, 10 in the second and six in the third. She backstopped RPI’s penalty killing unit, stopping six shots on four Union advantages.

Sophomore Riena Jahnke got the scoring started five minutes into the first period when she took a pass from Lilli Friis-Hansen and scored on a shot from the slot. Senior Delaney Weiss doubled the advantage five minutes later when she tallied glove side from the right face-off circle.

The score remained 2-0 until the 9:14 mark of the second period when Mika Jahnke , Riena’s sister, buried a rebound of a shot from the left wing by Audrey McCutcheon . Friis-Hansen, a senior, had the secondary assist.

Julia Blitz finished the scoring with a breakaway goal, set up by Weiss, with 2:04 to play in the third period. The Engineers did not yield a shot from that point on to earn their first shutout since March 2, 2019.

Olivia Rinzel stopped 26 shots in the loss for the Dutchwomen, who are now 2-1-0 and 0-1-0. She had five saves in the first period, 10 in the second and 11 in the final frame.