Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder looked to bounce back on Saturday after Friday night’s 5-1 loss to the Worcester Railers. The Thunder battled the Railers once again on the second night of Adirondack’s Stick it to Cancer Weekend.

After falling behind 2-1, Ryan Smith tied it up for the Thunder in the third period to send the game to overtime. The comeback fell short, as Anthony Repaci netted the overtime winner for Worcester, 3-2 the final.

The Thunder will travel to take on the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday night.