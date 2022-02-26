Hamden, C.T. (NEWS10) — The Siena Saints had their two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to Quinnipiac Bobcats by a final score of 70-49 in Hamden.



Quinnipiac’s MacKenzie DeWees and Mikayla Morris did their parts for the Bobcats, with DeWees leading the offense with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Mikayla Morris scored eight points with a team-high 11 rebounds. Rose Caverly tossed out a team-high six assists.



Leading the way for Siena was an 11-point effort from fifth-year Rayshel Brown , while fifth-year Selena Philoxy and freshman Emina Selimovic each grabbed six rebounds apiece. Margo Peterson added eight points and two blocks, as the Saints had nine of their 11 players that saw the floor score a basket. The 70 points scored for Quinnipiac is only the fourth time this season the Saints have surrendered that amount to an opponent in a game.



Quinnipiac got things going off the jump, taking advantage of multiple Siena mistakes and converting both off turnovers and in the paint. The Bobcats outscored Siena 38-14 in the paint, and scored 26 of their 70 points off Siena turnovers. 35 of Quinnipiac’s first half points came in the paint, as they led 35-24 at the halfway point.



It was much of the same in the second half, as Quinnipiac opened their largest lead of the game up to that point – 22 points – with a 16-5 run to begin the second half. The Bobcats kept on the gas in the fourth quarter, holding Siena scoreless through the first five minutes and shut the door for the win.



The Saints return to action on Thursday, Mar. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in their final home game of the season at the UHY Center.