Quick start propels CBA past Saratoga

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga visited CBA Saturday morning for a good Suburban Council baseball matchup.

The Brothers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after one inning and built on it from there. Josh Pensel knocked through a RBI single in the bottom of the third. Later in the inning Jackson Lilley came to the plate with the bases loaded and bounced a single into right that scored two more. CBA jumped out to a 7-0 lead and didn’t look back in a 14-3 win.

The Brothers are back in action Sunday in the Colonie Cup, while Saratoga hosts Columbia Monday at 4:30 p.m.

