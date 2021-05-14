Quick start for Toga helps Blue Streaks to big win over Shaker

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga softball visited Shaker Friday afternoon looking to get over .500 and the bats got started quickly.

Maddie Vaughn led off with a double and didn’t take long to round the bases. Lindsey Bell reached on an infield single to get Vaughn home and give Toga a 1-0 lead. They kept rolling in the second. Ellie Ripchik smacked a double that landed on the left field line, and found herself coming home soon after off a Ryann Soltis double to the right field wall.

Saratoga led 2-0 after two and continued to roll in a 12-0 shutout win. The Blue Streaks host Burnt Hills Saturday morning at 11 a.m. for their next game while Shaker hosts Ballston Spa.

