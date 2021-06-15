Quick start for Spartans sparks Class B title win over Ballston Spa

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa and Burnt Hills met Tuesday night for the Section 2 Class B boy lacrosse final at Amsterdam High School.

The Spartans started red hot. Shane McClernan put away a goal right in front to give Burnt Hills an 8-2 lead early in the second quarter. Oliver Mathison responded for the Scotties, getting them as close as 9-4 late in the second.

Burnt Hills just showed how tough they were tonight, as they have been all season. Caeden LaPietro sent a rip to put the Spartans up 10-4 early in the third before McClernan put the nail in the coffin with another.

Burnt Hills is your 2021 Section 2 Class B champion!

“There’s nothing like the environment of a sectional final,” head coach Tom Schwan said. “There’s nothing like it. The anticipation of that bus ride, the warm up, and then playing the game.”

“You know I played high school football, high school lacrosse, college football, college lacrosse, and you get those highs, and you can’t replicate that,” Schwan said.

“When I got married and we had those three kids and I took my wife to Ireland for our 25th wedding anniversary, aside from that, you’re up there in the clouds tonight,” Schwan added.

“You just can’t beat it,” he continued. “There’s nothing like this environment. Just really proud to be a part of it.”

