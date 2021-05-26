Questions of capacity limitations, vaccine requirements surround upcoming Bills season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The clock is ticking down as we look ahead to football season. Bills season tickets are officially sold out and many are now turning to individual game tickets.

But there are still many questions on just how many fans will be in the stands at Highmark Stadium and whether they’ll have to be vaccinated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to announce what the stadium’s capacity will be, but he has said it will likely depend on the COVID-19 vaccine.

And last month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced you must be vaccinated in order to attend a home game. On Tuesday, a spokesperson says Poloncarz stands by what he says: the best way to have a full stadium is if everyone is vaccinated.

At this point it’s unclear whether that policy will be implemented.

A source from the Buffalo Bills organization told News 4 the team is waiting for the state and county health departments to announce the official regulations; which is why they’re continuing to sell tickets to games without knowing how many can attend and whether those fans must have their vaccine.

The source said, like last season, the team won’t charge fans for tickets they purchased if they are not allowed to go to the game due to capacity or vaccination restrictions.

This comes as other organizations within the NFL have announced plans to host fans at full capacity. Heinz Stadium where the Pittsburgh Steelers play will likely fill every seat, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said MetLife Stadium will be at full capacity for Jets and Giants home games.

The Bills organization said they will continue to update fans as we approach the fall.