Queensbury’s Brayden Dock set to compete in Drive, Chip & Putt at Augusta

Saratoga, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visiting Augusta is dream for any golfer.

For 14-year-old Brayden Dock of Queensbury, he’s getting a chance to win there.

“I would love to win of course but you can’t get too worked over being at Augusta and not winning,” Dock said. “It’s just amazing to be down there and see everything and be with the pros and all that stuff.”

Dock is a finalist for the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals at Augusta on April 4, the eve of the Masters.

“He’s going to get to drive down Magnolia Lane in the morning and you get kind of chills thinking about it and he’s able to do that at his age and have that opportunity to have that experience,” Anders Mattson, owner of Anders Mattson Golf and Brayden’s golf coach said.

“Very excited to get down there and play and see the golf course in itself,” Dock said. “Just walking it would be amazing.”

Brayden’s love for golf started before he could even hold a club, with his dad getting him on the course at a young age.

“I would take him out in the stroller, I would play my game and he would be with me,” Jeff Dock, Brayden’s dad said. “As he could start walking around I would put a club in his hand and he’d hit it around the green and we kind of started that way, short holes, and soon he was old enough to do some lessons.”

“We got him involved in some lessons and he’s been doing it even since,” Jeff Dock added.

Brayden spent February in Florida practicing on real courses on top of his time working at Anders Mattson Golf, but it’s his poise that has him ready for Augusta.

“I think once he’s in his competition I think he’ll be pretty grounded once he starts to compete,” Jeff Dock said.

“He’s fearless when he hits these shots,” Mattson said. “So he’s able to focus the attention right to that shot he needs to hit and basically perform at a high level even under high stress.”

The finals will air live on the Golf Channel Saturday afternoon.