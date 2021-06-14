Queensbury three peats as sectional champs with win over Burnt Hills

Queensbury, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class B girls lacrosse championship was a rematch both teams have been waiting for a long time.

Burnt Hills fell to undefeated Queensbury 13-11 early in the season, and it was clear all year these two were the class of Class B.

Queensbury got off to a hot start on their home turf Monday evening. Meghan Chase racked up a quick hat trick in the first half, guiding the Spartans to an early 4-0 lead. The other Spartans settled in and got a few back.

Ella Blesi scored off a feed from MK Lescault to get Burnt Hills within two midway through the first half, but that early Queensbury lead was too tough to overcome. Brigid Duffy extended the lead as Queensbury held on for a 17-11 win. The Spartans three peat as Section 2 Class B champs.

“We knew we were going to see Burnt Hills in the finals again and we can’t take any team for granted,” head coach Dave Huth said.

“I was keeping them humble through practice, not overlooking any aspect of the game and that’s kind of what the focus was,” Huth added. “Focus on our game and don’t let them dictate how it’s going to go today.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

