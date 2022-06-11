CORTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No Section 2 girls lacrosse team has ever hoisted a state title plaque. Queensbury looked to become the first to do it in the Class B title game on Saturday.

The unbeaten Spartans battled Section V’s Victor. After the Blue Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Kendra Ballard tallied a goal to get Queensbury on the board. Victor went on a seven goal run to end the half, taking a 10-1 lead into halftime.

Queensbury battled in the second half, but ultimately fell 11-4 in the Class B title game, their first loss of the season.