Queensbury runs past Niskayuna to secure two seed

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday night the two seed in the Class A Capital Division was decided with Averill Park’s win over La Salle. On Saturday afternoon the two spot in the Grasso Division was on the line between Queensbury and Niskayuna.

Niskayuna struck first. Silver Warriors quarterback Dan Quinn found Aeden Woodward before getting sacked and the wideout dragged tacklers down to the five yard line, setting up a Nisky first and goal. Dan Quinn punched it in on a QB keeper from there to put Niskayuna up 7-0.

Queensbury’s ground game found it’s groove after that. Kolby Anderson broke free for a long touchdown to make it 7-6 early in the second quarter. After a Queensbury interception, Jason Rodriguez gave the Spartans the lead with a short TD plunge to make it 14-7.

Quinn found Leo O’Brien for a long touchdown to tie it at 14 later in the second quarter, but Queensbury maintained control of the game to come away with a 33-21 win. Queensbury will face top-seeded Troy next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Michael Barth

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire