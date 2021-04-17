Queensbury runs past Niskayuna to secure two seed

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday night the two seed in the Class A Capital Division was decided with Averill Park’s win over La Salle. On Saturday afternoon the two spot in the Grasso Division was on the line between Queensbury and Niskayuna.

Niskayuna struck first. Silver Warriors quarterback Dan Quinn found Aeden Woodward before getting sacked and the wideout dragged tacklers down to the five yard line, setting up a Nisky first and goal. Dan Quinn punched it in on a QB keeper from there to put Niskayuna up 7-0.

Queensbury’s ground game found it’s groove after that. Kolby Anderson broke free for a long touchdown to make it 7-6 early in the second quarter. After a Queensbury interception, Jason Rodriguez gave the Spartans the lead with a short TD plunge to make it 14-7.

Quinn found Leo O’Brien for a long touchdown to tie it at 14 later in the second quarter, but Queensbury maintained control of the game to come away with a 33-21 win. Queensbury will face top-seeded Troy next week.