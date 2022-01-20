Queensbury pulls away from Amsterdam in ranked Class A matchup

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night girls hoops in the Foothills Council featured a matchup between two top 25 squads in Class A — No. 24 Queensbury and No. 17 Amsterdam.

These two traded buckets in the first half, but the Spartans’ ball movement was too much for the Rams to keep up with as they took a 29-21 halftime lead and turned it into a 73-47 rout. Brigid Duffy led Queensbury with 19 points.

“I’m always impressed when they can come into somebody else’s court and do what they do day in and day out,” Queensbury head coach Megan Bethel said. “They’re a very competitive group and they work hard every day and I think that showed today.”

Queensbury is back in action at Broadalbin-Perth next Thursday at 7 p.m. while Amsterdam plays next Thursday at Hudson Falls at 7 p.m.

