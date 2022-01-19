Queensbury hockey hosts annual Pink the Rink night
Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pink jerseys, pink tickets, Pink the Rink — Queensbury hockey continued its tradition of honoring those affected by cancer Wednesday night, with Christine Rowley as the face of this year’s event.
The Spartans hosted the Capital District Jets and played a tough first period, but Queensbury couldn’t overcome a 3-0 second period from the Jets in a 5-2 loss.
Next up for the CD Jets is a home game against the Storm at 8 p.m. Friday while Queensbury visits Bethlehem at 7 p.m.
