TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ValleyCats and Quebec Capitales wrapped up their mid-week series and the ‘Cats seven game homestand on Thursday evening at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Left hander Leo Crawford took the ball for the ValleyCats in the series finale. Coming into tonight, Crawford has been credited with victories in his last two outings. Right hander Michael Austin would toe the rubber for Quebec.

The Capitales would strike first in the games first inning on a two-run home run from third baseman TJ White, plating Tristan Pompey who reached on a walk. Austin would retire the ValleyCats in order to end the first frame.

Quebec would strike again in the top of the second inning, doubling their run total. Back to back RBI singles from Garrett Takamatsu and Mark-Antoine Lebreaux would give Quebec the 4-0 lead. The Capitales added to their lead in the third when White would launch his second two run shot of the game, giving him his third and fourth RBI’s on the night. Takamatsu would ground into a double play in the third with the bases loaded, bringing home the seventh Capitale run of the night.

Tri-City would get on the board three times in the third and fourth innings. Joe Campagna would homer to right center field, plating Carson McCusker for their first two runs of the game. Denis Phipps would get in on the home run action as well, with a solo shot in the home half of the fourth inning, cutting the lead to 7-3 at the end of four.

The Capitales would break the game open in the fifth, on RBI hits from Mark-Antoine Lebreaux and Tristan Pompey, plating four more runs in the inning to make it 11-3. Joe Campagna would get the ‘Cats on the board again in the bottom half of the fifth frame with an RBI double plating Carson McCusker who doubled the at-bat prior.

Four more Capitales would cross the plate in the final few innings, two in the sixth and two in the eighth on a Jeffry Parra home run to give the Capitales the 15-4 victory.