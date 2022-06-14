South Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the biggest events in bowling is right here in the Capital Region for the next week.

The Professional Women’s Bowling Association is hosting the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Kingpin Alley in South Glens Falls. The week long event started with a pro-am Tuesday night, and wraps up next Tuesday with the championship round.

Schenectady bowler Liz Kuhlkin, who won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2018, was excited for the biggest event on the tour to return to her roots.

“This is a really bowling infatuated area and this is the first time the U.S. Open has been in the area since 1973 so a long time,” Kuhlkin said. “There’s a lot of prestige that comes with this event, I’m just really happy we’re able to have it in the Capital Region.”

“I know last year there were some restrictions as far as bleachers and them getting close to us,” Kuhlkin said. “This year we don’t have any of that so I think we’re going to attract more people and I think it’s going to be very busy in here and I’m excited about that.”

This year’s winner will receive a grand prize of $60,000.