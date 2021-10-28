Putnam posts shutout to send Brothers to Class A sectional championship

Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA and Guilderland faced off in the Class AA boys soccer sectional semifinals Thursday night at Mechanicville for a chance to play in Monday’s sectional championship.

Both teams had great chances early on, with some great passing from the Brothers setting up a chance for Andrew Hopper, but Cameron Frey was tough to sneak one past for the Dutchmen.

Guilderland had a corner late in the first half with a chance to put one on the board, but John Putnam sniffed it out to keep things scoreless. These two ultimately needed overtime to find a winner as CBA, the seven seed, advanced to the championship against Shenendehowa Monday with a 1-0 win.

