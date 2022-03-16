ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team safely landed in Louisville Wednesday afternoon, another step closer to its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years. Before leaving campus, the ‘Purple fam’ sent the Great Danes off with a celebration.

About 100 members of the community, including family, administration, fans, band members, cheerleaders, the spirit squad (even a couple dogs!) gathered on campus to cheer on the players and coaches as they loaded onto the bus.

“We’re so excited,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “I’m so happy for these players. I mean, they’ve earned it. They’ve worked so hard.”

As much as the team and fans alike hope for a bracket-busting performance Friday, Mullen says enjoying the process is just as important. Her message to the players is, “Be in the moment and be where your feet are. Take it all in.”

The players got that message, soaking in the send off.

“It was awesome,” said senior Helene Haegerstrand. “Thank you everyone for coming out. It’s great.”

Mullen acknowledged the crowd before hopping on the bus with a short speech filled with gratitude.

“I just really really appreciate everything that you guys are doing to make this so special for our players and we’re gonna try to go out there and make you guys proud.”

UAlbany president Dr. Havidán Rodríguez said, “This team has already made this school incredibly proud.”

As the No. 16 seed, the Great Danes will play No. 1 seed Louisville Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.