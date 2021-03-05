Professional lacrosse team name contest narrowed down to three options

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Lacrosse League team that recently relocated to the Capital Region, currently known as Albany NLL, today announce that fans can now vote for the official team name and identity after receiving over 1,000 submissions online. The top submitted names by fans, along with those chosen by team executives and owners, will now be put up for a fan vote to help determine the team’s name, logo, and branding ahead of its inaugural season. The three finalists are:

Albany Attack

Albany Black Arrows

Albany FireWolves

Fans can vote a maximum of one time per day for their desired team name now at www.AlbanyNLL.com, www.Fly92.com, or www.TimesUnion.com. The poll will close on Sunday, March 14 at 12 p.m. Once the voting is complete, team owners and executives will then select the final team name, and begin working on team logos, colors and other branding elements surrounding the selection.

“After announcing that the team was relocating to the Capital Region only one week ago, receiving over 1,000 submissions for the ‘Name the Team’ contest in that short amount of time is a great sign of the support we are already receiving and of things to come,” said George Manias, team President. “The fans submitted some great options in conjunction with our owners and executive team, and now we are down to our final three. We encourage fans to vote and pick their ideal option as we would love their input through this process.”

The team name and identity will be revealed at an event that will be open to the public and media (New York State COVID-19 restrictions and rules will apply). The date and location of the event will be announced at a later time.

If a name is chosen that a fan submitted, the individual who first submitted that chosen name will win a prize pack from the team, including two season tickets for the inaugural 2021-22 season, a signed team jersey, memorabilia, and an on-field recognition at the home-opening game at the Times Union Center.

Fans can secure their place to have first selection of their seats by joining the team’s priority seating list. A $50 refundable deposit grants fans the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming season once tickets are officially on sale in April. For more information regarding tickets or the ‘Name the Team’ contest, visit www.AlbanyNLL.com or call 518-362-4900.