Princeton edges RPI men’s hockey, 3-2

Princeton, N.J. (NEWS10) — The Princeton University men’s hockey team scored three goals in the second period to edge Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), 3-2, on Friday night at Hobey Baker Rink. With the win, the Tigers improve to 6-11-2 overall (5-6-1 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 12-16-3 (7-8-0 ECAC Hockey).

Graduate student Justin Addamo got the visitors on the board first at 16:35 of the first period, tipping home a shot from close range. Senior Jakub Lacka and junior Simon Kjellberg picked up the assists on the power play goal that gave RPI a lead at the first intermission.

Princeton tied the game at 1-1 with a power play goal of its own at 10:31 of the second. Pito Walton jammed home the tally, with assists going to Adam Robbins and Mark Paolini.

Kjellberg then crashed the net from his blue line position to give RPI a 2-1 lead at 12:07 of the second. Senior Kyle Hallbauer saw his point shot stopped by Princeton netminder Jeremie Forget, but Kjellberg was there to pot the rebound. A secondary assist went to junior Zach Dubinsky .

The Tigers tied the game once again at 13:33, scoring on the rush as Ian Murphy tallied from Corey Andonovski and Spencer Kersten.

Less than two minutes later, Christian O’Neill scored on the power play to give the hosts the lead for good. The marker, which also drew assists from Andonovski and Kersten once again, came at 15:07 of the middle frame.

Both teams had chances in the third period, including a five-minute power play that the Engineers were able to kill off, but neither side was able to find the scoresheet again.

Forget made 23 saves to pick up the win in net, while RPI freshman Jack Watson turned away 34 at the other end of the ice.

The Engineers travel to No. 2 Quinnipiac tomorrow night (7pm), while the Tigers host Union (7pm).