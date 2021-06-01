Prince named NAL Offensive Player of the Week

ALBANY, N.Y. — In his first game at the Times Union Center since walking off the field a loser in ArenaBowl 32, Darius Prince hauled in six touchdowns in the Albany Empire’s 65-60 season opening win. That performance earned him the National Arena League’s Offensive Player of the Week award today. Prince finished with 12 catches for 160 yards in the victory.

