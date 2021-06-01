ALBANY, N.Y. — In his first game at the Times Union Center since walking off the field a loser in ArenaBowl 32, Darius Prince hauled in six touchdowns in the Albany Empire’s 65-60 season opening win. That performance earned him the National Arena League’s Offensive Player of the Week award today. Prince finished with 12 catches for 160 yards in the victory.
Prince named NAL Offensive Player of the Week
by: Liana BonavitaPosted: / Updated:
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter