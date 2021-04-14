Premier Lacrosse League announces UAlbany Athletics as host for week 8 games

Los Angeles, C.A. (NEWS10) — The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that the league will return to the University at Albany. Tom & Mary Casey Stadium will host a six-game weekend from August 13th to August 15th.



“In 2019, we closed our regular season at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium with postseason implications on the line,” said PLL Co-Founder and CEO Mike Rabil. “The fans showed up and created an amazing atmosphere – which made the decision to return a no-brainer. This year’s event will have similar consequences as we wrap our regular season with three doubleheaders in Albany.”



Friday night will feature a 2019 Championship rematch between Redwoods LC and Whipsnakes LC, followed by Archers LC against Chaos LC.



On Saturday, Atlas LC will take on Waterdogs LC in the early game. Cannons LC and Chrome LC will play the Saturday night game.



On Sunday, Chaos LC will play Redwoods LC, and then Archers LC and Whipsnakes LC will conclude the weekend.



“We are extremely excited to have the PLL back at Casey Stadium,” said Vic Cegles , Deputy Athletic Director at UAlbany. “The Capital Region has a strong affinity and passion for lacrosse. Being able to bring the community onto campus to watch world-class lacrosse, that includes many UAlbany lacrosse alumni, is a win-win. The PLL is a great organization and we are thrilled to be able to partner with them again.”



All New York State, Albany Department of Health and University at Albany COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly followed and enforced. Because of the fluidity of the guidelines for spectators at sporting events, a detailed plan and capacity limits will be announced as the event gets closer.



The 2021 PLL season will include 11 tour stops from June to September. For the third consecutive year, PLL games will be distributed via an exclusive media rights agreement with NBC Sports Group with action being shown through a combination of NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock TV.



For more information about the 2021 PLL season, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.