PLL’s stop in Albany is a homecoming for a few Great Danes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Premier Lacrosse League has taken the sport by storm. Instead of having teams based in cities, the PLL takes all of their teams, with no city affiliation, around the country to showcase the best players in the world. This weekend, the show comes to Albany.

The last games of the PLL regular season will be held at Casey Stadium at the University of Albany. There will be two games per day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There are many players with ties to the area across the league, including goalie Blaze Riorden and defenseman Troy Reh from Chaos. Both players are Great Dane alums, with Riorden graduating in 2016 and Reh graduating in 2018.

For both guys, this weekend is a homecoming. “I often refer to this place as my second home,” Riorden says. “It feels like home. I’m like a kid in a candy shop ordering all the same food that I had for the team. I can’t wait to show the team everything, pointing to the quad I used to live in. To end our regular season here with two games with some of my best friends in a place that I call home? Doesn’t get much better than that.”

Reh echoed the same sentiment. “It’s a second home for me and for Blaze as well and the rest of the Albany guys that are in the league,” Reh said. “The community out here does a tremendous job of supporting lacrosse, especially when we’re here. So just coming back and playing in front of that and playing on that field down there is going to be awesome.”

Chaos takes on the Archers Friday at 8:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM.