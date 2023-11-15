ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Tuesday was an historic day for the Premiere Lacrosse League. While they’re continuing their tour based model, where every team plays in one place on a given weekend, each team now will have a home city or market. New York was one of the markets chosen, the new home of the Atlas Lacrosse Club.

The Atlas Lacrosse Club will represent the greater New York area from New York City, to Long Island, to the Capital Region. The league will continue it’s tour based model, with stops in 14 locations. Each home market gets a minimum of one homestand, and that team will play twice that weekend.

Co-founder and CEO of the PLL, Michael Rabil, tells NEWS10 ABC Sports Director Griffin Haas that in New York, they will choose different parts of the state to activate their homestand weekends, allowing them to tap into the different in-state markets. While Rabil said they won’t announce where games will be played until the schedule drops on January 1st, the support Albany has shown the league was a big factor in bringing a team to New York. “One of the larger data points is how the Albany market continues to be very receptive and how the greater Capital Region fans always show up for us,” said Rabil. “The last two years, all the way back to our inception actually, our first season in 2019, we’ve sold out those weekends. So big input to bringing the Atlas Lacrosse Club to New York is the reception in market.”

The full list of PLL teams can be found below:

Utah Archers

New York Atlas

Boston Cannons

Carolina Chaos

Denver Outlaws

California Redwoods

Philadelphia Waterdogs

Maryland Whipsnakes