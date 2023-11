STILLWATER, NY (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Stillwater’s Thomas McDonough!

McDonough came up with a huge pick-six to help seal Stillwater’s first regional title over Moriah. Stillwater is now onto their first ever state title game, and their defense is up for Play of the Week this week. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!