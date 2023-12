STILLWATER, NY (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, the Stillwater defense!

The Warriors defense came up with a huge stop, as Haldane went for a two-point conversion to win the game in the state semifinals. Stillwater hung on for the 21-20 win to advance to their first every state championship game.

