HOOSICK FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac’s Richie Stifter Jr.!

Stifter Jr. tallied a 92-yard scoop and score to clinch Hoosick Falls/Tamarac’s win over Schuylerville. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!