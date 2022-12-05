RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s Play of the Week winner, Ravena’s Aidan Lochner!
Lochner weaved through the Pleasantville defense for a 37-yard touchdown in Ravena’s state semifinal loss.
by: Griffin Haas
Posted:
Updated:
