COHOES, NY (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Cohoes’ Luca Grestini and Marquay Tanksley.

Grestini connected with Tanksley on a corner kick. Tanksley headed it home with under 40 seconds left against La Salle to send the Tigers to the next round of sectionals. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!