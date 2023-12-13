FONDA, NY (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Fonda-Fultonville’s Jose Vargas!
Vargas bounced off three home defenders and launched into the endzone in the state title game against Waverly.
