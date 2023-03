CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Chatham’s Anthony O’Dell!

O’Dell drilled a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Chatham past Stillwater in the Class CC title game. O’Dell is Chatham’s second straight winner, following Matt Thorsen.

Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!