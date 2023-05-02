BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Burnt Hills’ Emily Martin!
Martin robbed a home run in the Spartan’s matchup Webster Schroeder. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!
by: Griffin Haas
