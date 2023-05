ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Albany Academy’s Geneo Savoca and Willie Kimbler!

Savoca made the barehanded play, and threw it to Kimbler at first, who made a great pick to get the out. The Cadet defense helped guide them to a win over Ichabod Crane.

