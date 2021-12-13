Platek suffers torn Achilles, will miss remainder of season

LOUDONVILLE, NY – An MRI has confirmed that Siena Basketball fifth-year guard Andrew Platek sustained a full thickness tear of the Achilles tendon in his left leg on Dec. 3 vs. Manhattan. The Guilderland, New York native underwent successful surgery Friday and will be sidelined for a minimum of fourth months, thus missing the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

“Unfortunately, with this injury I will not be able to return this season,” said Platek. “I’m looking forward to attacking my rehab and getting back to where I was physically so that I have the opportunity to go into next year at 100%.”

“It’s unfortunate news and we feel terribly for Andrew, especially after all the hard work he put in both on and off the court to get ready for this season,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello. “He loves his teammates and being a Saint, and we are hopeful that he’ll have an opportunity to wear the Green and Gold again next year. We wish Andrew a successful recovery.”

Platek matriculated home to Siena this fall after appearing in 124 games (11 starts) over four seasons for college basketball blue-blood North Carolina. He received an initial waiver from the NCAA on Oct. 25 to begin practicing with the Saints, before having a second waiver approved which granted him immediate eligibility to make his Siena debut on Nov. 19 at Georgetown. Platek appeared in five games (three starts) for the Saints before suffering his season-ending injury, and averaged 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 20.0 minutes.