Plainsmen pound Pats in blowout win for Shenendehowa

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vaccine mandate came down this week for Schenectady athletes, which could affect the football program.

The Patriots hosted Shenendehowa Friday night before that deadline date. The Plainsmen came in down 20 players due to quarantine and injury, but the good news for them was that Michael McElrath was on the field.

McElrath ripped off an 87 yard touchdown to put Shen up 10-0. Later in the quarter, he did it again, this time a little bit closer. A 13 yard touchdown run for McElrath helped Shen on their way to a 51-0 win.