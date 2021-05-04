Pirates’ Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Beginning May 5, the Washington Avenue Armory vaccine site will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all walk-ins. This is for all walk-in individuals ages 16 and older.

The clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For those who wish to schedule an appointment for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, you can do so on the State's Am I Eligible website.

Free parking is available at the Elk Street NYS Employee parking lot. Follow the signs on Washington Avenue and Lark Street for parking. A CDTA Shuttle trolley is also available to and from the parking lot to the Vaccination Center.