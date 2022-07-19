TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Three weeks ago, a family friend of Troy graduate Mike Kennedy brought a bunch of hats he no longer wore to their family bar, Kennedy’s Tavern. By the time Mike arrived, there was only one hat left: a Pittsburgh Pirate fitted hat. It just so happened to be in his size. As he got ready for the MLB Draft, little did he know that would be a sign of things to come.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Kennedy in the fourth round of the MLB draft on Monday with the 110th pick. “It was definitely a surreal feeling,” said Kennedy. “I was surrounded by my friends, my family, everyone who has been a part of getting me into this situation and to have the phone calls early in the morning, have the phone call minutes before it happens and then to come out and see my face light up on the screen and have my family give me a big hug, it’s something you could never really dream of. It’s just a moment that I’m so thankful to be able to have.”

The Troy graduate was named this year’s New York Gatorade Player of the Year, and he earned it. Kennedy pitched to a 0.61 ERA with 65 strikeouts to just eight walks. He didn’t lose a start in either his junior or senior seasons. His last high school outing was a no-hitter against Albany Academy in the Class A quarterfinals.

The LSU commit now has to decide between signing professionally or heading to college. According to MLB.com, Kennedy’s draft slot is worth $554,600.

Before making his decision, Kennedy is soaking in the moment, while also looking to provide the same hope a local major leaguer once gave him “I remember when I was 13, 14, to see Ian Anderson working out in the same building as me, It gave me hope,” said Kennedy. “It let me know that if I put in a little work each day this moment would come in a few years. So just know that it’s possible”