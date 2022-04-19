Wilton, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The month of April is national pickleball month. If you’re not familiar with pickleball, it’s time to get familiar with one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

If you’re looking for an exciting way to get active, and make some friends along the way, pickleball might just be the sport for you. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s very easy to play and you will get better as you play more of it,” said USA pickleball ambassador for the Ballston Spa area, Mike Silver. “The one aspect is, it’s a very social aspect. We have some great people here that hang out together after the game is over.”

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a blend of multiple sports with it’s own particular rules, using paddles like ping pong, on a badminton-sized court, with a ball similar to a wiffle ball. Silver is looking to educate and encourage others to get involved in the sport. “Come on out,” said Silver. “We have some great people here. When I started people just said, ‘Grab a paddle and come on out’. They’re very inviting. No matter how good or how bad you think you are, come on out and play with us. It’s a great game and no one’s going to get all over you if you make mistakes.”

To find out where you can play pickleball in your county in the Capital Region, click here.