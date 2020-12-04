Pause lifted for UAlbany women’s hoops

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — “We are back!!!” read a text message from UAlbany women’s basketball head coach Colleen Mullen Friday afternoon. The picture attached showed the Great Danes on the court at practice, after the team’s temporary pause from team activities was lifted.

According to Mullen, the two presumptive positive COVID-19 tests within the program’s tier one group came back as negative upon further PCR testing. Without any positive cases, the Great Danes got approval late Thursday night to resume activities right away.

The brief setback was one of many this preseason for UAlbany, which had only managed 13 contact practices before the latest pause. Mullen said the players are keeping a positive attitude, despite the wild ride.

“There’s a whole different level of gratitude and appreciation to being able to be on the court when you know at any moment it could end or stop or pause,” Mullen had said amid the pause Thursday afternoon. “So for the players, I think that they’re so excited to be together, they’re so excited to be ready to work toward a game that we’ve been really productive in practice.”

The team’s season opener is scheduled to tip off at Hofstra Dec. 10.

Meanwhile, UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson said there’s “no change” for the men’s team. Will Brown’s squad is still on pause.